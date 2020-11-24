Meeker County government facilities will have controlled entrances beginning Monday.
Rising COVID-19 cases prompted county leaders on Nov. 24 to adopt a policy of locking doors at the courthouse, Family Services Center and transportation facility — similar to restriction the county enacted in March when the pandemic first hit Minnesota.
“Our focus continues to be keeping both the public and county staff safe from being exposed to, or contracting, COVID-19 at one of our facilities,” Administrator Paul Virnig said in a news release. “While we continue to serve Meeker County, changing how we deliver services to the public will help us accomplish this goal. We are doing our part to help alleviate the stress the current surge in COVID cases has placed on our health care, nursing and school facilities and staff.”
Those who need to do business with the county can still do so by telephone, email, through the county website, or be scheduling an im-person appointment when necessary.
County staff contact information is available on the website at www.co.meeker.us. Additionally, drop boxes are located near the courthouse parking lot entrance and near the main entrance to the Family Services Center for delivery of documents. When using drop boxes, people should clearly mark to which department the documents are to be delivered.
Notes posted at the entry to county facilities tell the public that the doors are locked “as an appropriate prevention and protection measure in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases” in the county, state and country. The notes also include a department directory with phone numbers for various leaders and areas of county government.
The Meeker County Law Enforcement Center lobby will remain open all day, every day, but people are encouraged to conduct business via telephone as much as possible. Additionally, jail visits will remain by appointment only to allow for social distancing and disinfecting between visits.
All Eighth District Court hearings also will be conducted virtually beginning Nov. 30.