Meeker in Motion, a countywide leadership program, is accepting applications for its second annual, eight-month program created to inspire participants to grow as leader and build connections with other leaders in the county.
Meeker in Motion is designed for existing and emerging leaders who live and/or work in Meeker County and are interested in broadening their network, learning about Meeker County communities, and growing their professional and leadership skills.
“Our inaugural Meeker in Motion leadership training program was a success, and we are excited to begin our second-annual program,” said Judy Hulterstrum, director of The Chamber serving the Meeker County Area. “The nine-session leadership program brings community leaders together to understand the dynamics of the county's communities, make connections with area leaders, and expand leadership skills through training with the University of Minnesota Extension.”
Participation in the 2020-2021 Meeker in Motion program is limited to 24 people, and applications are being accepted through Sept. 15.
Each session will include professional leadership training taught by University of Minnesota Extension leadership and civic engagement educators, as well as site visits to some local businesses and community assets.
“The program provides participants with new tools and skills to increase their effectiveness in their own business, organization and community, while also offering opportunities to learn about area businesses, local and county history, local and county government, health care, arts, education, agriculture, natural resources, and much more,” Hulterstrum said.
Meeker in Motion participants will meet eight times for nine sessions from October 2020 through May 2021. Two leadership training sessions will take place on the same day in March. Each leadership training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in various Meeker County communities:
- Oct. 20: Dassel
- Nov. 17: Watkins
- Dec. 15: Grove City
- Jan. 19: Meeker County Government Day
- Feb. 16: Eden Valley
- March 16: Cedar Mills/Cosmos/Darwin
- April 20: Forest City/ Kingston
- May 18: Litchfield
Scheduled leadership education topics include: Personal Leadership Styles, Committees That Work, Leading With Your Strengths, Bridging Generational Trends, Navigating Conflict, Visionary Leadership and Action, Trust and Public Engagement, Meeker County Economics, and Leading for Inclusion.
The format of each session is similar, beginning with light refreshments in the morning and time to network, followed by leadership training taught by UMN leadership and civic engagement educators. Lunch is provided, and the afternoon will include site visits of community assets and resources, followed by reflection and dialogue, as well as an optional networking opportunity afterward.
Hulterstrum cautioned that the 2020-2021 program could be modified, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern for participants’ health and safety. Slight adjustments and/or increased use of online resources might take place throughout the program.
Attending all nine training sessions is mandatory. Tuition for the program is $450, which breaks down to $50 per session. The cost includes the Extension leadership training and lunch at each of the sessions. Partial tuition assistance is available for qualifying participants.
Space is limited to a maximum of 24 participants. The deadline to apply is Sept. 15. A committee will review applications and notify all applicants before Sept. 30.
For more information and an application form, go to z.umn.edu/meekerinmotion, call 320-693-8184 or email meekerinmotion@gmail.com.