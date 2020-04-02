Meeker Memorial Hospital & Clinics is setting up a screening and triage trailer outside the hospital’s main entrance as part of the plan to prepare for a surge of patients with COVID-19.
Beginning April 2, patients and visitors who present at the hospital’s main entrance will be asked to stop at the screening trailer for check-in and pre-screening. Screening staff will determine whether the patient can proceed to the main entrance or if they need to use the designated respiratory symptoms entrance. This new process is being established as part of several measures designed to help minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus.
All Meeker Memorial facilities (Litchfield and Dassel) have increased the screening procedures and visitor guidelines as preparations continue for the spread of COVID-19.
Effective this week, Meeker Memorial Clinics is cancelling Saturday morning Urgent Care hours for the foreseeable future. The decision is being made to ensure the safety of our patients and staff. If you need to seek care for yourself or a family member, and are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, please call Meeker Memorial’s COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at (320) 373-1026. The triage nurse will work with you and ensure you are directed to the correct source of care.
In case of an emergency, patients should always call 911.