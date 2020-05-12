Meeker Memorial Hospital & Clinics is preparing to reopen its surgical department and resume elective surgeries while remaining prepared for any COVID-19 surge. Meeker Memorial will continue to follow guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Preventions.
“I’m proud of our team here at Meeker Memorial for coming together and designing a plan to safely reopen our surgical department,” said Kurt Waldbillig, CEO of Meeker Memorial Hospital & Clinics. “This plan allows us to serve the surgical needs of our patients and places the highest priority on the safety of our patients and staff.”
Meeker Memorial has numerous safety and infection control protocols in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect both patients and staff, including:
- Enhanced visitor restrictions designed to help minimize the number of outside individuals entering the facility.
- Universal masking at both the hospital and clinics.
- Staff greeters at main entrances to the hospital and clinics to screen patients. If a patient screens positive for symptoms of COVID-19, they are taken to a designated waiting area or exam room.
- Real-time monitoring and tracking of the usage and current supply of personal protective equipment.
- Our environmental services staff has enhanced the cleaning in all areas of the hospital and clinics including patient rooms, exam rooms and staff areas.
- Increased capabilities for virtual patient care visits with Meeker Memorial providers.
“It’s been a collective effort involving nurses, providers and Meeker Memorial leadership team,” said Dr. Deb Peterson, Meeker Memorial chief medical officer. “This intense planning was required to meet the requirements of the executive order, and we’ve taken the necessary precautions to make sure our patients feel safe getting the care they need.”