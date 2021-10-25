Federal funds made a big difference for Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics as it navigated the financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But an impending vaccine mandate threatens the provider’s ability to continue to care for the community.
That was the message MMHC administration and staff members delivered to Sen. Tina Smith when she visited the hospital Friday.
“It’s a tough subject,” MMHC Chief Executive Officer Kurt Waldbillig said, “especially with health care workers that, for 18 months, put their life on the line without a vaccine. And mandates doesn’t always sit well when it comes to anything. As a facility and as a CEO, I believe in the vaccine, I think it’s a great tool to keep people safe, but it’s been trying. It’s been politicized so much.”
Vaccination rate at MMHC’s two clinics is more than 80 percent, and physicians in the system are at 100 percent, according to Chief Quality Officer Ann Lien. Meanwhile, hospital staff is about 56-57 percent, she said.
A federal mandate requiring vaccinations could have a dire effect on Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics, according to Clinic Administrator Jayne Holmgren.
“You talk about the workforce,” Holmgren said in response to a Smith question regarding vaccination rate. “Only having 51 or 55 percent vaccinated … when this (mandate) does go into play, that’s 40-some percent that are going to be leaving our workforce. That’s going to cripple us, because there’s nobody out there to hire.”
Holmgren recounted how she had two people resign their positions in one hour, “and the reason for leaving is, they’re stressed. And now we add this on top of it. The clinic right now is holding just barely on with staffing, trying to get some new people, but it’s a struggle. And it all trickles down.”
For some, the decision about a vaccination is something they can control, Chief Nursing Officer Amy Stolt told Smith, and having someone, or the government, take that control away makes them feel devalued.
“When I talk to nurses on the frontline staff, it’s not really that they don’t agree with the vaccine, the ones who aren’t vaccinated, it really isn’t that,” Stolt said. “I think it’s the stress of everything they’ve been through for a year, and feeling like now, having … put their lives, their families (on the line) … We’re the frontline people, helping our patients, making those decisions for their own well-being. And so a lot of times what nurses are saying is, it feels like having a mandate makes them feel not valued again. …The mandate has put a lot of stress on us.”
Stress is prevalent, Waldbillig said, as hospital and clinic staff have dealt with patients who “get upset, and they fight with our staff, they fight with our reception people, they fight with everybody” over masking requirements and other COVID-19 safety measures.
Meeker County Commissioner Beth Oberg, who also serves as chairwoman of the hospital’s board of directors, echoed that idea.
“I just think everything turns into a civil war. It’s very, very sad,” Oberg said. “And we don’t know what we don’t know.”
As manager of the American Legion in downtown Litchfield, Oberg said, she’s had to manage a staffing shortage by cutting back from seven to five days of operation a week.
“The (employees) that are there are wonderful, but if you work them to death, they’re not going to be there long,” she said. “And that’s minor compared to health care. But it’s the same issue everywhere you look, and we have to find a way to heal. And I think it begins in D.C. We have to come together someplace. We all want to live, and we all want to live health. That should be a good starting point. (Waldbillig) is right, people are (saying), the one thing you can’t tell me to do is that I have to have a vaccine. You can’t do that; that’s one thing I can control.”
Smith said she appreciated the candor of the MMHC representatives
“I really hear what you’re saying,” she said. “I think this question of why people are resistant to vaccines is a complicated question. And it isn’t explained by just one thing, every time. When you take that kind of simplistic approach, you miss it. What this conversation is really helping me to understand, and I’ve talked about this with other folks, too, (and) we have to try to find ways of getting politics out of every damn thing that we do, every single day.”
That sentiment found agreement around the table. And Congress’ work on COVID-19 relief also was praised.
While Meeker Memorial Hospital has been “pretty financially successful,” and finished 2018 with a profit of about $4 million, that operating margin plummeted during the pandemic, to a minus-$650,000 in 2020, Waldbillig said.
Federal relief funds and personal protective equipment funding softened the blow, however.
“We came right up to that $4 million that we were the year before,” Waldbillig said. “So, in our instance, it did exactly what it was supposed to do. It did not make you have more money than you did before, but did kind of shore you up.”
Meeker Memorial Hospital used some of the federal funding to purchase heated high-flow respirator machines used to treat COVID patients, to construct a drive-through testing garage to replace the testing trailer that was set up in the early days of the pandemic, and to purchase additional rapid testing kits and equipment.
“This year, we’re bouncing back,” Waldbillig said. “So, I mean, COVID relief funds, it’s done a great jobs in terms of helping us shore up some things.”