A bell tolled 68 times Sunday morning in the cemetery at St. John’s Lutheran Church south of Cedar Mills.
Each ring during a solemn Memorial Day service memorialized a Meeker or McLeod county soldier and member of the congregation who had lost his life, either while serving their country or after their service ended.
The Rev. David Markworth, St. John’s pastor, reminded those gathered for the ceremony that it was important to remember “those who faithfully served until death in protection of our freedom and in defense of our land.”
Emcee Don Heuer read the list of deceased, each name followed by a toll of the bell by Gary Messner. The list included 17 who died during World War I and 28 in World War II. Heuer led the roll of remembrance with the story of Walter O. Kurth, who received a Silver Star for bravery for his actions in 1944 near Bruscoli, Italy, when his platoon was pinned down by an enemy machine. Kurth ran up a slope to shoot at the enemy from closer range, which distracted the enemy and inspired his fellow soldiers, helping the platoon take its objective.
He suffered fatal wounds during the action, and was buried at Castelfiorentino, Italy. His remains were moved in 1947 to the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Harlow and Wilma Karg provided most of the research of the deceased, an arduous task, but one that was interesting, Harlow said, because it gave him better appreciation of those in the area who had served.
“We pray that God would continue to raise up those who would selflessly give of themselves, whether they give that ultimate sacrifice or whether they simply serve and then are done and out of the service,” Markworth said. “We ask that in His name they would continue to serve, protect and care for us. And by doing that they show that sacrifice of Christ in this life.”