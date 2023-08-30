Hubbell and Dog

Brittney Hubbell, new hire at Pheasants Forever, crouches with her dog on a ledge surrounded by fall colored trees. Hubbell works as a Farm Bill biologist for Pheasants Forever in the Meeker County area.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Conservation of the natural world is important — without it, Minnesota would lose wildlife habitat. That is one reason Brittney Hubbell became a Farm Bill biologist for Pheasants Forever.

“I just love being outside and enjoying everything that nature and our local area has to offer,” Hubbell said. “And so being able to conserve that nature, to bring back habitats, to be able to hunt the lands, to bring it as historically close to what it was before — it’s a really rewarding feeling and getting to be part of the (conservation efforts) is really huge to me.”

Tags