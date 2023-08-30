Conservation of the natural world is important — without it, Minnesota would lose wildlife habitat. That is one reason Brittney Hubbell became a Farm Bill biologist for Pheasants Forever.
“I just love being outside and enjoying everything that nature and our local area has to offer,” Hubbell said. “And so being able to conserve that nature, to bring back habitats, to be able to hunt the lands, to bring it as historically close to what it was before — it’s a really rewarding feeling and getting to be part of the (conservation efforts) is really huge to me.”
Hubbell had a long journey to get where she is today. She grew up on the shores of Mille Lacs Lake in Isle, a life that instilled in her a love for the outdoors. But she was initially more interested in a wildlife that could not be found in a Minnesota lake.
“I just knew from a young age that I was obsessed with the water and I just always loved sharks,” Hubbell said. “My mom would kind of joke about it when I was little, that I was just that weird shark kid. So biology was something that I knew I was passionate about. And so I have family in California. After graduating here in Minnesota, I moved out to California for a few years to study marine biology.”
Family brought Hubbell back to the Midwest to finish her education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where she did two undergraduate research projects.
She originally wanted to do a research project on sharks, but attending a landlocked school in the Upper Midwest forced her to switch gears to honeybees. She worked on that project with one of her marine biologist professors.
Her other project turned out to be an internship with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in Superior, where she worked as an environmental scientist. Her primary duties were wetland delineations, a procedure that measures wetlands to determine if the land can be developed in accordance with state and federal laws.
“(My work) really showed me the conservation side of how government agencies work,” Hubbell said. “And so I got to be a part of restoring wetlands and doing mitigation for projects. It really showed me that that’s kind of what I liked.”
After completing the internship, Hubbell moved away from marine biology and worked with the Environmental Protection Agency on thyroid research.
While working with the EPA, she traveled to Florida for a student research project, which allowed her to fulfill her childhood dream of studying sharks. She worked with sharks and other marine life for six months before heading back home.
She discovered a few months later that she was no longer working alone.
“And I got back from that trip and I was about a few months into my job at the EPA and … (found out) I was actually pregnant with my daughter,” Hubbell said. “So, I was on a student contract and couldn’t really continue with that position. So we parted ways. And then after doing some digging and looking at different conservation companies, I saw the position for Pheasants Forever open and I applied, and now I’m here forever.”
With childhood dreams fulfilled and a daughter on the way, the EPA was no longer a good option for a career.
“The biology world is really competitive,” Hubbell said. “So, it’s hard looking for experiences or different internships. And when I say hard, I mean it’s tricky because it’s usually a traveling position. I did have a few offers … but they were going to be traveling across the state. And that just doesn’t really set you up for a good family situation. So what was really exciting with my new position was being local and getting to work around this region.”
Hubbell plans to stay and plant some “roots” in Minnesota with her family. She looks forward to being in the area and doing what she can.
“I’m really excited to learn Meeker County, being from up north we have a lot more woods,” she said. “So, getting to learn the difference in more of the farmland and how all the crops work, along with being more of a prairie grassland area is going to be a really exciting opportunity for me. I’m just excited to be here and see what I can learn. And do the best that I can.”