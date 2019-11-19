Meeker County will not conduct its monthly siren tests in December, January or February.
The decision by Sheriff Brian Cruze was made in an effort to avoid unnecessary strain and damage to the Outdoor Warning System. Monthly siren tests will resume March 4, 2020.
Winter tends to bring extreme weather conditions including: extreme cold, freezing rain/drizzle, ice, and snow. Testing sirens during these weather conditions puts the Outdoor Warning System at risk for unnecessary strain and damage to siren equipment and internal operating systems, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office will continue to use the CodeRED system to notify the community of important safety alerts and time-sensitive messages, and will activate sirens as determined necessary in emergency weather events.
Residents who have not registered for CodeRED notifications can visit the Sheriff’s Office website at www.co.meeker.mn.us/217/Sheriff and click on the CodeRED logo to register for this free service. Contact Stephanie Johnson, Meeker County Emergency Management, at 320-693-5420 for more information or assistance with creating a CodeRED account.