Although $8,453,748 in 2019 tax collection had come into county coffers in 2019 tax collections by Jan. 20, some $103,332 remains uncollected, according to statistics presented by County Auditor Barb Loch at the Feb. 19 Meeker County Board meeting.
That uncollected figure represents 1.197 percent of the tax amount for 2019. Last year uncollected taxes were just 0.953 percent of the total levied, and the previous year the uncollected figure was $134,000 or 1.002 percent of the tax figure.
As a result of county board action, the county acquired a tract at 102 N. Armstrong from the city. Plans call for the site to be developed as a parking lot for traffic from the Family Services Center.
The 2019 gravel tax distribution was approved by the board. The total amount collected for the year was $66,113. Largest amount — $17,326 — went to Ellsworth Township. Greenleaf's share was $4,111, while Forest City's total was $3,468.
County Sheriff Brian Cruz received approval from the board for the law enforcement contract with the City of Cosmos. The city will pay the county $47.50 per hour for law enforcement in 2020 and $48.50 per hour for 2021.
Commissioners approved a lease agreement providing office space in the Family Services building for office space for New Beginnings of Waverly and also discussed the need for additional space at the Family Services building by Woodland Center.
The board approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the social services department from Litchfield Chrysler Center at $23,741, with delivery within four weeks. Also approved was the purchase of a new pickup truck for the public works department from Litchfield Chrysler Center at a figure of $26,972.
In personnel-related matters, the county board:
- approved the hire of full time social worker Anita Moe at $ 26.23 per hour
- approved the hire of heavy equipment operator Adam Behm at $20.13 per hour.
- approved the hire of social worker Hope Munsterman at $27.02 per hour.