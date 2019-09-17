Litchfield City Council approved a resolutions Monday that puts the city on the road to increased electric generation capacity.
The $8 million expansion of the city's backup generation plant would add two generators, in addition to creating a power distribution circuit that would, largely, provide a backup to the First District Association dairy processing facility.
With approval of the expansion plan Monday, construction bids and other agreements could be approved in November, with construction commencing and carrying through all of next year to a completion date in spring of 2021.
The city actually authorized the expansion in December 2017, but because of the complicated city-state financing plan, it has moved ahead at a slow pace, City Administrator David Cziok said.
“There's a remote possibility we won't be approving (bids) in November,” Cziok said. “We really need an agreement (with the state) before we can proceed. The state of Minnesota is not used to generation agreements. They're asking a lot of questions and we're working our way through them.”
The plan calls for the city to issue no debt to complete the project, Cziok said.
The state, through a capital bonding bill, will pay half of the cost of the project, or $4 million. Meanwhile, First District – for whom much of the additional power and circuitry is intended – will pay approximately $3.5 million, and the city will pay about $500,000.
First District would pay about $1.5 million up front and another $1 million before construction is completed. The final $1 million of the cooperative's cost likely will be financed over 10 years, Cziok said.
“We're working on an allocation agreement with them,” Cziok said of First District.
While the expansion is being done largely to ensure First District has adequate power for its operations, additional generation capacity is also a good thing for the city because it gives “a bigger pool of generation to draw from in the event we have an extended power outage,” Cziok said.
The electric generation facility was completed in 2010 with five backup diesel-powered generators going online. The plant itself, however, was built with two additional bays, space for two more generators. Those two bays will be filled as part of this expansion, according to the city's electrical consultant Sheldon Sorenson.
In addition to the two new diesel generators, the expansion will include construction of another smokestack, one that will be 23 taller than the five existing stacks at the plant, city engineer Chuck DeWolf said. The added height is a requirement of emissions permitting by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Environmental Protection Agency, according to DeWolf and Sorenson.
Other action
- A variance and conditional use permit that will allow expansion of the Bobcat Facility on Aspen Avenue received City Council approval.
Bobcat is planning an additional 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space at its facility. As part of the plan, however, construction company Systems West requested a 5 1/2-foot variance from the usual front yard setback requirements. The conditional use permit was required to tie together the expansion, as it will happen on three of six parcels on the property.
- Cziok told the Council that he, Assistant Administrator Joyce Spreiter and DeWolf met with architects to discuss the city's plans for a wellness and recreation center.
The administration continues to talk about a revised “Wadena model” for the center, using that Minnesota city's recreation center as a starting place for the proposed Litchfield facility.
“It's the first time in a while that I've been excited about the project,” Cziok said, cautioning that there still is much work to be done.
Planning takes on additional significance these days as the city prepares for a visit by a Minnesota House of Representatives bonding committee visit Oct. 8.
As such, the City Council approved a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at which members will get a look at architectural drawings for the facility.
Those drawings would not be final plans, Cziok said, but “would be as much detail as we need to provide the bonding committee (and) would do a pretty good job of defining for the public what we're trying to build.”
- The City Council approved the purchase of four new vehicles – two for the police department and two for public works department. The two police vehicles will be Dodge Durango Pursuits, and will be purchased at a cost of about $32,300 each. Two pickups for the public works department – both Chevrolets – will be purchased from Davis Motors in Litchfield at a cost of $29,850 for a Silverado and $28,960 for a Colorado.
The council went into a workshop session after after closing its regular meeting. Cziok led members through each section of the city's tobacco ordinance, gathering questions and aiming to present options for ordinance changes or additions at a future meeting.