Litchfield residents will soon have another broadband Internet access option. Meeker Cooperative is in the process of installing fiber optic cable throughout the city. Work began in the northeast quadrant late last month and is expected to continue through September.
Cooperative Director Tim Mergen and Luke Johnson appeared before the Litchfield City Council Monday evening to explain the project. Council members appeared most concerned about the disruption to city streets, alleys and front yards caused by laying the cable and installing access boxes.
Mergen and Johnson explained that the cooperative has to use existing utility easements, and is required by law to remove and replace all asphalt, concrete and gravel, and to re-seed any grass dug up by the project. Cable is being installed throughout the city, in every neighborhood, regardless of the number of residents who immediately subscribe to the service, the men said. “We’re building 100 percent, so everyone has access,” they said.
Mergen explained that individuals and businesses may sign up for broadband service immediately this summer, at a future date, or not at all.
City resident Connie Lies told the council that she and others object to not only the digging, which is temporary, but also to the inconvenience of having stakes and metal boxes in their yards. Mergen and Johnson reiterated that the cooperative would be repairing the excavation damage. Most of the main line work is being done within existing frontage easements, but the cooperative is using some rear yard and alley easements where available. “Our contractors are trying to clean up on a weekly basis, weather permitting,” Mergen told the council.
Meeker Cooperative, which supplies electricity to rural areas within and around Meeker County, has been laying fiber optic cable in rural areas within its service area, over the past few years. However, it has also made several other urban installations, including in Paynesville and Eden Valley, Mergen and Johnson said.
Other action:
- The council conducted a few more items of business during the relatively short meeting. Seasonal help was hired for the golf course, liquor store, and parks and streets departments.
- A Certificate of Appropriateness was approved for the Litchfield Opera House to replace damaged bricks and mortar.
- The council accepted up to $32,000 in federal “Airport Rescue Grant” money awarded to the city for additional maintenance work at the Litchfield Airport. (This is above and beyond the usual annual maintenance and operations allotment.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation will reimburse the city for expenses incurred.