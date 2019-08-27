Meeker Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Kurt Waldbillig announced a key personnel change during his report to the Meeker County Board last week.
Waldbillig reported that Steve Plaisance, chief financial officer at the hospital for the past nine years, had retired and Nicole Siegner had taken over the position effective July 1. Siegner previously worked for a Minneapolis accounting firm.
In other action:
- Plans were outlined at the meeting for the remodeling of the fifth floor at the courthouse to make room for the state parole offices which will be moving to that floor. The offices once were located in the courthouse but moved out to a Litchfield business district site for several years and now will return to the courthouse.
- Jack's Oil Distribution of Eden Valley was awarded the contract for the county's winter propane needs at the figure of $1.07 per gallon. Jack's was one of two bidders on the contract.
- In a personnel-related item the county board approved the hiring of Matthew Hohenstein as the new assistant county attorney. Hohenstein is a Dassel-Cokato High School graduate. Salary was set at $32.16 per hour.
- Information was circulated at the meeting on the dedication of the Kingston Wildlife Area set for Sept. 7. The property consists of 625 contiguous acres of woodlands, wetland, scrub shrub, grasslands and crop lands. It will be the single largest wildlife management area in Meeker. Among organizations contributing to its development are the rod and gun clubs and sportsmen's clubs from Darwin, Kimball, Watkins and Eden Valley.