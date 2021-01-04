Visiting Meeker County in November felt, in some ways, like going home for Andrew Letson.
Letson, who began his new position as Meeker County Administrator last week, said his trip to Minnesota to interview for the position gave him a good feeling.
“I visited 10 towns that day,” Letson said. “What really struck me was … it reminded me of Ixonia, Wisconsin (where he grew up) – a lot of small towns, very agriculture-focused. As I drove around Meeker County, I kept having flashbacks of playing Little League in all the little towns (around his home town).
“That made me feel real good about the place,” Letson said.
He’s excited about what lies ahead as the administrative head of Meeker County, a step up in what has been a decade-long career in local government.
Letson earned a bachelor’s degree in political science/public administration from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, then a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University.
He spent the past three years as public works director for the village of Lincolnwood, Illinois, after first serving as a management analyst for the department. In his roles there, Letson oversaw a number of projects, including the development and implementation of an infrastructure plan. He also was heavily involved in the transition of Lincolnwood’s potable water from Chicago to Evanston, Illinois.
“Andrew has been the consummate professional and team player,” Anne Marie Guara, Lincolnwood village manager said in a news release announcing Letson’s departure for Meeker County. “His knowledge and positive attitude will be sorely missed. The residents of Meeker County are lucky to have Andrew as their next administrator.”
Letson said career goals and family connectedness converged when he saw the Meeker County administrator position posted, since his parents live in Carver, Minnesota, and other family also live in the state.
“I’ve worked in local government for the past 10 years (and) my intention was to eventually find myself in an administrator role,” Letson said. “As I was weighing options for what I might do next … I looked into Meeker County when we noticed that was open. I really kind of fell in love with it.”
He said he’s intrigued by the scope of oversight the county administrator position has, as it will broaden his view beyond the infrastructure projects that were most common for him while at Lincolnwood.
Letson is eager to meet and work with those in county government, as well as average citizens.
“I’m really excited, I’m excited for this opportunity and the chance,” he said. “I had a chance to meet a few people (and) everyone was so nice and so open. I look forward to getting to know a lot of other people in the community and, of course, the staff as well.”
He expects those personal meetings — as well as the more formal staff and County Board meetings — will provide him with a wealth of information. While he looks forward to the opportunity to be involved in all aspects of county administration, Letson admitted it is likely to present the steepest learning curve.
“My first order of business as I come into the county is going to be to learn,” he said. “(The position) is a lot different from what I’m currently doing. I want to get a full understanding of how the county’s operations work, how financials look, how we do our day-to-day operations.”
Taking on the role of county administrator during a pandemic, which has had such a dramatic impact on the economy, businesses and people, will certainly offer special challenges, Letson said, but the arrival of vaccines offers reason for hope.
“It’s one of the great challenges of our time,” he said of the pandemic. “We haven’t seen economic issues like this since the Great Recession … that was a difficult time that local government had to work on.
“We have talked about the new normal of how things are going to be done,” he continued. “The response all of us have to the COVID crisis is going to continue to shift that … remote work, ways we handle some of our normal operations. The big thing is if we can lift all these restrictions through widespread distribution of a vaccine. Our goal is definitely going to be to do that as effectively and efficiently as possible.”
The fact that his predecessor, Paul Virnig, will not officially retire until March will also allow for a more gradual transition and for Letson to use Virnig’s decades of experience in the position as a resource, Letson said.
“I’m excited to learn about all the different services Meeker County provides,” he said during a late December phone interview, during a break in packing and preparing his family for the move from their Chicago condominium.
For the time being, Letson said, he and his family — wife, Holly, and 3-year-old daughter Lillian — will live with his parents in Carver, while they wait for the sale of their Chicago condo and look for a new home.
“Right now, the goal is to pack everything, get it all up there, and we’ll figure it out,” he said.