Meeker In Motion, a new countywide leadership program, will kick off its inaugural season this month with a full class.
After reviewing applications, a steering committee selected its first group of participants who represent the communities of Dassel, Eden Valley, Grove City, Litchfield and Watkins. Participants include Terri Boese, Jeff Brinker, Brenda Carlson, Lacey Clark, Beth Cronk, Mike Debner, Kim Dolan, Tracey Droessler, Julie Elam, Dan Hansen, Kristin Jaquith, Beth Johnson, Mikkel Johnson, Jenny Klima, Joyce Manske, Cathy Michaud, Sara Miller, Jeff Niedenthal, Amber Perez, Marcia Provencher, Julie Wendroth, Andrea Wimmer and Emily Wood.
These participants will attend the first of nine leadership programs on Sept. 18 in Dassel. The focus of the first session is, “Beginning the Leadership Journey.”
Meeker In Motion will enable participants to make connections with area leaders and grow their professional and leadership skills, thereby increasing their effectiveness in their own organizations and communities. In addition, they will learn about Meeker County's communities and local history and government, small businesses and large industries, health care, arts, education, agriculture, natural resources, and more.
Each session begins with professional leadership training in the morning taught by University of Minnesota Extension leadership and civic engagement educators. During the afternoon, participants will go on tours and network with local leaders.
Additional program dates, locations and training topics include:
Oct. 16 in Kingston/Forest City: “Building and Sustaining Committees and Teams That Work.”
Nov. 20 in Grove City: “Leading With Your Strengths.”
Dec. 18 in Watkins: “Leadership Across Generations and Communities.”
Jan. 15 in Litchfield/Meeker County Government: “Leadership for the Public Good.”
Feb. 19 in Darwin: “Navigating and Leading Through Conflict.”
March 18 in Eden Valley: “Enhancing Ethical Leadership.”
April 15 in Cedar Mills/Cosmos: “Building and Strengthening Trust and Public Engagement.”
May 20 in Litchfield: “Looking Forward, Stimulating Visionary Leadership, Action and Celebration.”
Meeker In Motion is an initiative of a group of citizens from around Meeker County. The program's mission is: Inspiring you to lead, build connections and together create a shared vision for vibrant communities. Meeker In Motion is open to anyone living in or working in Meeker County. For more information, go to z.umn.edu/meekerinmotion, call 320-693-8184 or email meekerinmotion@gmail.com.
The program is a sponsored partnership between Meeker County, Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce, the University of Minnesota Extension, and Hicks Bus Line.