Minnesota’s political landscape saw a significant shift last week.
And nowhere was that shift more pronounced than Meeker County, which finds itself divided three ways by the new legislative district maps released Tuesday by the Minnesota Judicial Branch. The change comes as a result of the population shifts recorded by the 2020 Census.
And the judicial branch’s involvement comes as a result of the state Legislature’s inability to agree on redistricting boundaries.
For the past decade, since the last Census, the entirety of Meeker County has been part of just one legislative district — Senate District 18/House 18A.
The new boundaries split the county three ways, with the west going to 16A, much of the east going to District 17A with portions of McLeod and Wright counties, with a corner of northeast Meeker falling into a reshaped 29A with northwestern Wright County.
The redrawn maps also mean Hutchinson will no longer be split into two House districts (currently 18A and 18B). The new 17A accounts for all of Hutchinson, most of McLeod County, as well as portions of Meeker, Wright and Sibley counties.
As the dust settled and they had an opportunity to consider the implications of redistricting last week — which in some cases put incumbents of the same part in the same, new district — political leaders began to plot strategies.
For Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, the change was significant, but not untenable. In the middle of his 10th term in office, Urdahl moves to the reshaped District 16A, which along with western Meeker County – and all of the city of Litchfield – includes all of Renville and Chippewa counties.
“For 20 years, I’ve largely had the same district with some changes around the edges,” Urdahl said. “This, in terms of geography, is significantly different. But it still is a greater Minnesota, rural district.
“I certainly had grown accustomed to my routine in the district I had,” Urdahl said. “Now, I’ve got different cities, different events, different people. I’ll simply accommodate to meet their needs. I’m well acquainted with those areas.”
Urdahl lives on the western edge of the current District 18A, which means that traveling to the State Capitol in St. Paul naturally takes him through the district. The new 16A puts him on the northeast edge of the district. If he wins reelection in November — which he believes is likely given the GOP-leaning makeup of the district — Urdahl said he’ll have to “make a conscious decision” to visit some of the locales.
He is not unfamiliar with the district, however, having worked with funding for a veterans home in Montevideo, the county seat of Chippewa County, as part of his work on the House bonding committee. He said he’s also helped with campaigns in Renville County in the past.
“it’s not that I’m not well-acquainted with those areas,” said Urdahl, a former history teacher and author of several historical fiction books. “I’ve done a lot of speaking in both of those counties regarding history and at different legislative-related functions.”
He’s also glad, obviously, that he retains representation of Litchfield, which has offered him solid support during his two decades in office. Urdahl ran unopposed in 2020 after winning reelection with a 40-point margin in 2018.
Meanwhile, Urdahl’s departure to the new District 16A means that eastern Meeker County, which leans even more strongly to the right, finds itself without an incumbent representative as part of the new House District 17A — although at least two people quickly announced they were ready to step into the role.
Darrin Anderson, a Darwin resident and former chairman of the Meeker County GOP, was the first person to make it known that he wants to fill that void. Anderson, who currently serves as chairman of the Litchfield Public School board, announced in a news release Friday that he would seek the Republican nomination to represent 17A.
Dawn Gillman, a Dassel resident and co-owner of Porta-Dock, also announced last week she would run for the 17A seat. Gillman founded “Let Them Play MN,” a group that fought to reopen youth sports during the pandemic.
The new 17A accounts for all of Hutchinson, most of McLeod County, as well as portions of Meeker, Wright and Sibley counties. All of those areas have voted solidly Republican during the past several elections.