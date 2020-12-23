The Minnesota Senate on Monday announced committee assignments for the upcoming 2021-2022 legislative session.
In addition to serving as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, will continue to serve on the Senate Rules Committee. He will also become a member of the committees on Local Government and K-12 Education.
“No matter what committee I serve on, I will always pledge to do what I think is the right thing for Minnesota, and especially the people of Senate District 18,” Newman said. “I am glad to be able to take on new challenges with the Local Government and Education committees this year, and it remains a tremendous privilege to resume my chairmanship of the Transportation Committee.”