Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Windy conditions and morning snow showers will evolve to a steadier snow and blizzard conditions for the afternoon. Morning high of 34F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Clearing and windy. Low -3F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.