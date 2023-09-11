Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating what caused a fire early Monday at a residence in Dassel Township.
In a news release, Sheriff Brian Cruze said a vehicle fire was reported at 3:49 a.m. Monday in the 72900 block of 240th Street in Dassel Township.
Deputies and fire departments from Dassel and Cokato were dispatched. Deputies discovered the fire was a result of arson, according to the release.
The fire destroyed the vehicle and damaged a portion of an attached garage at the property.
Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office was called to assist with the investigation. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and working to identify a suspect, according to the sheriff's office release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.