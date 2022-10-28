A benefit in support of Alex Kalkbrenner will take place 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Muddy Cow in Litchfield.
Kalbrenner, a 2008 Litchfield High School graduate, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer June 17. Proceeds from the benefit will go to assist in paying medical expenses.
The benefit, hosted by St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Eden Valley, Revela Foods and First District Association, will include a silent auction, bake sale, raffle and live music. People interested in donating items for the silent auction or bake sale can contact St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Eden Valley at 320-453-2472.
Monetary donations can be made through MidCountry Bank, specifying "Alex Kalbrenner-Beneficiary."