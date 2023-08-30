Trinity Episcopal Church in Litchfield and Good Courage Farm in Hutchinson are sharing the visit of The Right Reverend Craig Loya, the 10th Bishop of Minnesota, on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Right Reverend Loya will begin his day at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Litchfield for the full Holy Eucharist service. At 3 p.m., he will be at Good Courage Farm outside of Hutchinson on York Road for a special worship service.
The public is welcome to hear the the bishop's message at either location.