Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Hutchinson man, who was found in a vehicle in Greenleaf Township.
According to a news release, the Sheriff's Office received a report at 6:11 a.m. Monday of a deceased male in a vehicle on the roadside in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue.
Deputies and detectives responded to the scene, and the body was identified as that of Jason Sutter, 39, of Hutchinson. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also assisted at the scene.
The case is under active investigation, the sheriff's office said, and no further information was available. The sheriff's office encouraged anyone who had contact with or saw Sutter on July 24 to contact the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400, or the confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.