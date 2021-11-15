The 32nd Annual Meeker County Toys for Tots drive started this week at Center National Bank in Litchfield.
The toy drive is in association with United Community Action Partnership. All donations stay in Meeker County to benefit Meeker County children. The toy drive will conclude on Dec, 16. Donations received during the past 31 years have ensured that 15,931 Meeker County children have had a happier Christmas.
Donations of toys and gifts should be for children ranging from infant to 16 years old and must be new and unwrapped. Suggestions for toys would be: rattles, books, board games, coloring books, basketballs, baseball gloves and balls, trikes, footballs, wagons, tractors, Barbies, sleeping bags, tents, purses, backpacks, bikes, baby toys, curling irons, soccer balls, makeup.
Monetary donations also are welcome and should be marked Holiday Project. Center Bank will match up to $1,000 of the value of toys and money received.
Contributions can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the lobby at Center National Bank, 301 Ramsey Ave. N.
Toys will be distributed to Meeker County families through United Community Action Partnership. Families are referred by churches, schools and various government agencies or they may sign up themselves.