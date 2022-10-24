October is Minnesota Manufacturing Month and this week,
It's an especially appropriate month to celebrate, given the importance of manufacturing in the county, where 23% of all jobs are in manufacturing. Manufacturing jobs in Meeker County grew by 9.6% between 2020 and 2021. Of the 1,712 jobs in the industry in Meeker County, the average annual wage is $57,438, according to Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The Chamber serving Meeker County and Meeker County Economic Development Authority plans a few events.
This effort is part of a regional collaboration to highlight the manufacturing companies in Meeker, Kandiyohi, Renville and McLeod counties.
Among events highlighting manufacturing in Meeker County will be:
• Guest speakers during Chamber Chat on KLFD radio.
• Coloring contests and Touch a Truck to introduce the youngest learners to the field of manufacturing.
• Social media information on manufacturing. For information, follow the Chamber serving the Meeker County Area and Meeker Development Corp to learn more.