Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a Something Special coffee and rolls meeting from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at First Lutheran Church, 702 Sibley Ave. S., Litchfield.
To reserve a spot at the meeting, contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Monday, Aug. 8.
The meeting will include a presentation by Donna Whitcomb of Grove City, who will share a story of "Sensational Seniors" from her work with the Meeker County Council on Aging. Joy Berg of Maple Lake will provide music as the "Serenading Singer."
Nancy Brydges of White Bear Lake will talk about the "Challenge of Change," and how to use change as a challenge to create a better life.
LACW Prayer Connection and board meeting will be Friday, Aug. 5, at Shady's in Litchfield.