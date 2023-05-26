Litchfield Area Christian Women will have an "On Your Life's Journey" coffee and rolls meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, June 9, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Mindy Tembon of Hutchinson will provide music with her "Singing On Your Way" presentation.
Main speaker Laurie Kimball of Minneapolis will give a talk on "Moving On." Kimball will share tips about moving on physically, emotionally and spiritually. Her talk is participatory and aims to get attendees to know their table mates better.
RSVPs are requested by noon, Friday, June 2, to Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.