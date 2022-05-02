Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, May 13, at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S., Litchfield.
Theme of the meeting is "Gettin' It All Together" and it will include a presentation by Cindy Haugland of Litchfield, whose talk will be about "The Thrifty Tightwad." Haugland owned a cleaning and organizing business and wrote a book title "The Thrifty Cleaning and Organizing of the Tidy Tightwad."
Margaret Schlisner of Litchfield will provide music under the title of "Singin' Happy Tunes."
Tammy Springer of Hanska will present "Wrappin' It All Up," sharing a her life-changing story and her journey to her present situation in life.
Those interested in attending the meeting should reserve a spot by calling Barb Werner at 320-692-2504 by noon Monday, May 9.
Litchfield Christian Women prayer connection and board meeting will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Shady's No. 7 in Litchfield.