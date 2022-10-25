Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet Friday, Nov. 11, at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S., Litchfield.
The meeting, which will run 9:30-11 a.m., will be the group's annual bake sale, and will include a variety of cookies, bars and breads to purchase and enjoy.
In addition, Max Nickerson and Duane Hickler of Litchfield will offer "Sweet Sounds for/from Sweet People."
Karen Taucher of Minneapolis will be the featured speaker and will share her story of how a love-starved woman experienced the ultimate extreme makeover through a caring friend.
Anyone interested in attending should contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Monday, Nov. 7, to reserve a spot. Registration fee is $5.