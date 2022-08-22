Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet for an Autumn Auction 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S.
A silent auction featuring crafts and fun items will take place during the meeting.
The program will include Kaisyn and Brityn Miller of Litchfield. They are the granddaughters of Carol Dragt of Litchfield, and Carol will accompany the sisters.
Elsie Friesen of Mountain Lake will speak about being "Rescued and Restored."
Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Monday, Sept. 5, to reserve a spot at the meeting.