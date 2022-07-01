Litchfield Area Christian Women will have an "American Heritage" coffee and rolls from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S. To reserve a spot, call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Monday, July 11.
Danelle Erickson will discuss some of the interesting items at the G.A.R. Hall and Meeker County museum. Kristen Johnson of Litchfield will offer a musical salute celebrating freedom.
Patty Blackstad Parker of St. James will speak about "From Wreckage to Restoration," the story of how the wreckage of her life was restored by the master repairman.
LACW Prayer Connection and board meeting will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Shady's in Litchfield.