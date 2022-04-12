Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet for a "Bring in the Clowns" coffee and rolls 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at First Lutheran Church.
Darlene Bratberg of Willmar will speak about her clowning ministry in a talk about "just Clowning Around." Bratberg has visited cancer centers, nursing homes and marched in the parade in Spicer the past 40 years sharing her clowning ministry.
"On a Musical Note," Andrea Olson of Litchfield will present special music, and "On a more serious note," Megan West Yates of Litchfield will share her testimony. Yates is a former Miss Litchfield and former Miss Minnesota, who ran for Miss America.
Those interested in attending the "Bring in the Clowns" meeting should RSVP to Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.