Litchfield Christian Area Christian Women will have a "Hearth & Home" coffee and rolls at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S.
To reserve a spot call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Jan. 9.
The event will include a talk by Marilyn Meline of Litchfield, who makes quilts and will share her talent by showing some of her creations. Jan Lind will provide musical entertainment. Karen Anderson of Minnetonka will present "From Darkness to Light," in which she shares her feelings of insecurity and being unloved as a result of growing up with an alcoholic father and getting int the occult and drug world.