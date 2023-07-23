Dr. Colin Irvine, new president of Concordia College-Moorhead, will join college alumni for the Cobber Corn Feed Monday, July 31, in Litchfield.
The event is for all Concordia alumni, students, parents, friends and prospective students in the area, and it will begin at 6 p.m. at Lions Shelter, 405 W. Pleasure Drive.
Corn and beverages will be provided; guests are asked to bring a dish to share. The event is hosted by Julie Rick, Kris Haugo and Kristi Quitney. RSVP to 5jrick0606@gmail.com.
Cobber Corn Feeds have become an annual tradition throughout the country. They allow Concordia students, alumni and friends to renew friendships, make new acquaintances and learn more about what is currently happening at the college. There will be 15 corn feeds this July through August held in six states.