Eat.Move.Connect. Recipe Pic: Grilled sweet corn
Getty Images

Dr. Colin Irvine, new president of Concordia College-Moorhead, will join college alumni for the Cobber Corn Feed Monday, July 31, in Litchfield.

The event is for all Concordia alumni, students, parents, friends and prospective students in the area, and it will begin at 6 p.m. at Lions Shelter, 405 W. Pleasure Drive.

Tags