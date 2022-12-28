Cokato Museum plans tin melting Jan. 8
Cokato Historical Society’s annual New Year’s Open House will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, I the Centennial Room of the library/museum building at 175 Fourth St. W., Cokato.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cokato Museum plans tin melting Jan. 8
Cokato Historical Society’s annual New Year’s Open House will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, I the Centennial Room of the library/museum building at 175 Fourth St. W., Cokato.
A highlight of the free event is a demonstration of the Finnish New Year custom of “melting tin,” which tradition says helps the participant discover what the coming year will bring.]
More information about the event is available at the museum website at www.cokatomuseum.org or by calling 320-286-2427
Finnish American Society annual meeting Jan. 9
The Cokato Finnish American Historical Society’s annual meeting will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Cokato Township Hall. Museum Director Johanna Ellison and Bob Gasch will speak about the 50th anniversary of the Dassel-Cokato High School merger.
More information is available at www.cokatofinnamhs.org.