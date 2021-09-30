Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Community Health Services will have a Community Health Board meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at McLeod County Environmental Services, 1065 Fifth Ave. SE, Hutchinson. The meeting is open to the public.
