A 26-year-old Cosmos man was being held in Meeker County Jail pending a court appearance after being arrested Friday when he attempted to flee officers serving a warrant.
According to a report from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and agents with the CEE-VI Drug Task Force were searching for Jonathan Alvarez Friday afternoon due to an outstanding warrant for first degree burglary. Issued by Kandiyohi County District Court, the first burglary charge was related to burglary of an occupied dwelling and second degree assault charges.
At about 4:45 p.m., officers saw Alvarez leave his residence on South Comet Street in Cosmos in a vehicle and attempted to stop him. Alvarez fled and led deputies on a short pursuit through the city of Cosmos before returning to his residence and stopping, according to the report. He then got out of his vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.
After the pursuit, Kandi/Meeker SWAT and the CEE-VI Drug Task Force assisted with execution of a search warrant at the Alvarez residence.
Alvarez was arrested for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fifth degree controlled substance violation and the burglary and assault warrant that officials were originally trying to serve.