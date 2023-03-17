Meeker County Dairy Princess Banquet will be 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Forest City Thresher, 64917 309th St., Litchfield. Social begins at 7 p.m. with a roast beef meal at 7:30 p.m. Cost of the meal is $5. The banquet program will begin at 8 p.m.
