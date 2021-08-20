A Darwin resident was arrested and held on drug charges following action by a regional task force Aug. 12 in Darwin.
The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Second Street in Darwin. During the search agents found 13 ounces of methamphetamine, eight firearms, ammunition and approximately $7,390 in currency.
Jody Riebe, 44, of Darwin was arrested during the incident and is being held in Meeker County Jail on first degree controlled substance charges, according to a news release from CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force Commander Sgt. Ross Ardolf.