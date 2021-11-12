University of Minnesota Extension is offering online horse certificate courses focused on growing and feeding hay, management of overweight horses, biosecurity, manure management, basic nutrition, carcass composting, and pasture management. The courses will be self-guided, fully online, and begin Monday, Jan. 3, and conclude Sunday, Feb. 13. Registration ($75 per course) is required by Sunday, Jan. 2, and is limited. Find more information and register for courses at z.umn.edu/horsecertificatecourse.

