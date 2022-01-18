A fire Saturday night that destroyed a building in Darwin is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's office.
The fire was reported at 10:41 p.m. Saturday, according to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office news release, and when deputies arrived in the 300 block of East Curran Street in Darwin they found a shop and attached storage sheds engulfed in flames.
Deputes evacuated a nearby apartment building, and the residents stayed with Litchfield Rescue Squad team until they were able to return to their apartments.
The apartment building was not damaged, and no injuries were reported. However, the shop, which was owned by Harvey Riebe, 74, of Darwin, was a total loss.
In addition to sheriff's deputies and Litchfield Rescue Squad, other units responding to the fire included Dassel Fire Department, Litchfield Fire Department, Cokato Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance.