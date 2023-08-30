Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on State Highway 22 in Greenleaf Township.
According to a State Patrol report, Ann Marie Dovenmuehle, 58, of Hutchinson was traveling north on Highway 22 in a Lincoln Nautilus. Nicole Marie Johnson, 32, of Stewart was driving a Ford Edge, while Kathryn Marie Koepp, 3, was driving a Dodge Journey, both traveling south. The three vehicles collided at milepost 135.
The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m., and Litchfield Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Meeker County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
In addition to drivers of the three vehicles, two passengers in the Johnson vehicle — Harper Marie Field, 10, and Rowan Cody Field, 8, both of Stewart — were injuried. All involved were transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
All five people were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol.