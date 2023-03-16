Author and former state legislator Mindy Greiling will share her family's personal journey in dealing with schizophrenia during a meeting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Willmar Community Center.
Greiling, will talk about her family's journey navigating and advocating for mental health and addiction services for her son and the challenges with life basics such as relationships, education, housing and employment, as well as tangles with the criminal justice system. Her work continues in advocating for people with a mental illness.
The event is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required. Tickets can be obtained online through Eventbrite or at Willmar Public Library Information Desk.
Copies of Greiling's book, "Fix What You Can: Schizophrenia and a Lawmaker's Fight for Her Son," will be available at the event, and Greiling will sign. The book was published in 2020 by the University of Minnesota Press.
A panel of local mental health providers will follow Greiling's talk to share information and local resources. A question and answer session with the author and panel members also is planned.
The event is being hosted by AAUW (American Association of University Women) Willmar Branch.