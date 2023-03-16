Author and former state legislator Mindy Greiling will share her family's personal journey in dealing with schizophrenia during a meeting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Willmar Community Center.

Greiling, will talk about her family's journey navigating and advocating for mental health and addiction services for her son and the challenges with life basics such as relationships, education, housing and employment, as well as tangles with the criminal justice system. Her work continues in advocating for people with a mental illness.

Tags