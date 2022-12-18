Four people were arrested during a drug bust Tuesday in the 700 block of South Gorman Avenue in Litchfield.
The CEE-VI Drug & Gang Task Force reported that agents executed a search warrant at the residence. Two individuals attempted to escape by jumping from a second story window and fleeing on foot, but they were captured a short distance from the residence. Two other people were arrested inside the residence.
A news release from the task force said agents found five ounces of methamphetamine, as well as marijuana, BHO and fake oxycodone pills that later tested positive for fentanyl.
All four people were booked into the Meeker County Jail on controlled substance charges. One of them is a confirmed gang member, according to the news release, and wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County.