Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized 92 honorees, including four from Litchfield, with the prestigious 2021 Spirit Award at a special online celebration in September. The Litchfield were: Marquetta Jessey, director support professional; Lynette Kleinschmidt, case manager; Deb Pearson, direct support professional lead; and April Reisewitz Reinhold, direct support professional.
The Spirit Award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.
"I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” said Patrick Thueson, chief executive officer for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the spirit of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do. Day in and day out, their dedication to those we serve is an inspiration to all of us.”
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota has 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers and supports one in 65 Minnesotans through services aimed at inspiring hope, changing lives and building community. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults.