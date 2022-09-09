Friends of the Litchfield Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in the library meeting room.
Most Popular
Articles
- TENNIS: Litchfield holds off Osakis, 4-3
- SWIMMING & DIVING: Litchfield notches first dual meet win of season
- Vandals hit Optimist Park twice
- COMMENTARY: We were blessed with Ted Loftness
- VOLLEYBALL: Dragons sweep Maple Lake
- Trip to memorial dedication event brings flood of memories, closure
- FOOTBALL: Milaca wins battle of big plays, tops Litchfield 42-22
- Litchfield city, school district collaborate on recreation center website
- LETTER: Website offers rec center information
- Meeker County Fair 4-H ribbon winners announced