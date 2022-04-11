Republican delegates unanimously endorsed Glenn Gruenhagen Saturday as the their candidate to run in the new Senate District 17,
Senate District 17 includes all of Sibley and McLeod counties, as well as western Carver County and portions on Meeker and Wright counties. Much of this new district encompasses Gruenhagen’s current House District 18B.
“I’m honored and grateful to receive the unanimous support of District 17 delegates," Gruenhagen said. "I am committed to fiscal conservatism and upholding the constitutional rights and values of my constituents. I look forward to serving the people of my new Senate district.”
New boundaries for House and Senate districts were drawn by a statewide judiciary panel earlier this year based on population shifts identified in the 2020 Census.