Heavy fog is being blamed for a semi rollover that resulted in the driver being injured and 6,000 gallons of milk being spilled Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, near Watkins.
Meeker County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a semi rollover at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday at CSAH 2 and 395th Street in Watkins.
According to the sheriff's office, Byron Weigelt, 62, of Atwater was driving south on CSAH 2 into Watkins and did not see the curve at 395th Street due to the fog. The semi and trailer, which was filled with milk, rolled onto its side, dumping about 6,000 gallons of milk.
Weigelt was treated for minor injuries at the scene. In addition to sheriff's deputies, Watkins Ambulance, Watkins Rescue and Watkins Fire all responded to the crash.