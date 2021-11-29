Litchfield Community Theatre's annual Holiday Showcase takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium in the Meeker County Family Service Building. The showcase features local talent performing holiday musical selections. No admission is charged, the LCT will be accepting free-will donations at the door.
