Minnesota Department of Agriculture is looking for public input on the Minnesota Local Food Purchase Assistance Program. Feedback can be provided by joining one of four virtual input sessions or through an online form available until Dec. 12. Feedback shared during this process will inform the final application process for this competitive grant program, which is expected to be released in winter 2023.
The goal of the LFPA program is to purchase local food from socially disadvantaged farmers and distribute this food to underserved communities throughout the state. The draft application outlines the proposed requirements and application process for this program and funding. Feedback is welcome from potential applicants to the program along with others interested in community food systems, including farmers, food hubs, economic development agencies, and hunger relief networks.