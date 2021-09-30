Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet for an Oktoberfest Kaffee and Rolls Friday, Oct. 15 at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S.
The even will run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church, and cost is $5. TO register, contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Monday, Oct. 11.
Julie Pennertz of Litchfield will discuss construction, colors and coziness of the quilts she has made, and she will explain her procedure for assembling a quilt.
Collin Jensen of Litchfield will provide music as the "Magnificent Minstrel." Ida Desens of Litchfield, a mother of six and a grandmother, will talk about her love for music and about singing with a worship team for many years.
LACW Prayer Connection and and board meeting will be Friday, Oct. 8, at Shady's No. 7 in Litchfield.