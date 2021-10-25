Litchfield High School’s theater department will stage “Honk!” Thursday through Sunday.
The show, which is basically a musical retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s story of The Ugly Duckling, will go on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. show Sunday, all in Bernie Aaker Auditorium at the Meeker County Family Services Building, 114 Holcombe Ave. N.
Tickets are $9 and can be purchased online through the school website at https://www.litchfield.k12.mn.us/ by clicking on the calendar and choosing the date of the show.