Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a "Spring is in the Air" coffee and rolls meeting 9:30-11 a.m. April 14 at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S., Litchfield.

The meeting is open to all, but reservations are appreciated. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon April 10 to make a reservation. Cost is $5.

