Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a "Spring is in the Air" coffee and rolls meeting 9:30-11 a.m. April 14 at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S., Litchfield.
The meeting is open to all, but reservations are appreciated. Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon April 10 to make a reservation. Cost is $5.
Ray Berg of Mound will provide "A Basketful of Tunes," sharing his rock and roll background with a trip back to music of the 1950s and 1960s.
Suzanne Berg then will offer "Showers of Blessings" with her talk about work as a flight attendant, and the journey from the party scene and a mental breakdown to her ultimate joyful destination.